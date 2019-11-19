James Edward Shipe
James Edward Shipe, 69, of Mathias, W.Va., died Nov. 17, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 16, 1950, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Alma Dispanet Shipe of Mathias and the late Woodrow Wilson Shipe Sr.
James was a superintendent at C.S. Mundy Quarries. Prior to C.S. Mundy, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for English Construction. He was a 1968 graduate of Mathias High School. James enjoyed riding his Harleys, spending time with family and friends, talking about old times, and loved hunting and fishing.
He was married for 42 years to the former Donna Mae Bowman, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Reva Showman and husband, Robert, of Mathias, and Karrianne Mathias and husband, Daniel, of Mathias; one son, James Shipe Jr. of Mathias; six grandchildren, Makayla Wilkins, Hailey Showman, Chase Mathias, James Brent Shipe, Jayden Jewell and Camden Shipe; two brothers, Timothy Shipe and Woodrow Shipe Jr.; and a sister, Sheila Bland.
The Rev. Jonathan Hedrick will conduct a funeral service Thursday at 2 p.m. at Mathias Brethren Church. A private burial will follow the church service.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
