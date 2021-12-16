James Edwin Tingle passed away at his Harrisonburg home on December 13th surrounded by his loving family, including his wife of 53 years, at the age of 77 after a six-year battle with cancer.
Jim, the son of Verda Mae (Atwell) Tingle and Edwin O. Tingle, was born on August 3, 1944, in Washington, DC. He spent his early years in Richmond,VA, with his two brothers Larry and Jerry; before they settled in Northern Virginia.
Jim met his high school sweetheart, Cynthia (Calvert) Tingle, at Groveton High School, where he was a member of the football and track teams and active in the choral department. After graduating in 1963, he went on to Ferrum College, where he received his associate degree in 1965. A believer that “education is something no one can take away from you”, he went on to get his Bachelor of Arts degree from Lynchburg College in 1967, and his Master of Education degree in Special Education at George Mason University in 1976. He instilled being a life-long learner into his children and all who knew him.
In 1968, Jim and Cindy married and later settled in Fairfax, VA, where they raised four beloved children: Angie, married to Bill Mann; Jon, married to Christine Tingle; Kendra, married to Milt Matter; and Amanda, married to Jon Howard. They were faithful members of Immanuel Bible Church.
Once their children left home, Jim and his wife upsized to their dream home on 10 acres in Warrenton, VA. Here all the children, spouses, and twelve grandchildren had room to visit. Jim became actively involved in leadership at Providence Bible Church in Culpeper, VA. Due to his health challenges, Jim and Cindy moved closer to family in Harrisonburg, VA. Jim continued active church involvement at Crosslink Community Church.
Jim demonstrated his love for children as a teacher, coach, and church volunteer. His wife, children, grandchildren, and one great-grandchild have all benefited from his unconditional love, encouragement, and imparted wisdom.
After a career in education, Jim switched fields to become an estimator for a heating and air conditioning company, followed by 15 years at Acme Mechanical, before retiring. His hobbies included carpentry/woodworking, lawn maintenance, feeding backyard birds, playing cards, word finds, grassroots NASCAR, visits to the river house, and studying God’s word. He had a strong work ethic; he loved the Lord, his family, God’s creation, and his John Deere. He faced life with a sense of humor like no-other.
“Though pain ravaged your body,
it did not effect your heart or mind.
We are heart-broken to continue this life without you in it,
but we take comfort in knowing you are no longer suffering
and in the presence of our Lord and Savior.”
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 19th at 2:00 p.m. at Crosslink Community Church, 4904 South Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Virginia Cancer Center, Salvation Army, or Crosslink Community Church First Fruits Offering.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
