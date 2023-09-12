James Franklin Lohr, 89, of Broadway, died Sept. 10, 2023, at Timberview Crossing in Timberville.
He was born Feb. 5, 1934, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Stanley Milton and Virginia Alva Harrison Lohr.
James worked as a foreman for Stoneburner Construction.
On July 27, 1953, he married the former Charlotte Jean Good, who preceded him in death April 14, 2004.
Surviving are a daughter, Linda Phillips and husband, Bob, of Broadway; a son, Dan Lohr and wife, Michele, of Timberville; two grandsons, Jarrett Lohr of Broadway and Kenley Lohr of Broadway; three great-granddaughters, Kayleigh, Makenna, Raelynn; a brother, Tom Lohr and wife, Nancy, of Broadway; and two sisters, Kathryn Evans of Bridgewater and Dorothy Sharpe of Bridgewater.
He was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Lohr; a brother, Clark Lohr; and a sister, Julia Ann Fulk.
Jerry Shiflet will conduct a memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
There will not be any viewing at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
