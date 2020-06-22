James Franklin Strickler, 60, of Luray, died June 20, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Friends may sign the register book and view Monday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The funeral will be held at Bradley Funeral Home Inc. on Tuesday, June 23, at 11 a.m. For more information, visit TheBradleyFuneralHome.com.
