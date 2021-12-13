James Garland Early Jr. of Mathias, W.Va., and Indian Rocks Beach, Fla., died of pancreatic cancer on Dec. 11, 2021, with his family by his side in Grandy, N.C.
He was born Nov. 8, 1937, in Washington, D.C., to James Garland Early Sr. and Anna M. (McClintock) Early.
He attended McKinley Technology High School in Washington, D.C., Lehigh University (BS) in Bethlehem, Pa., and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (PhD) in Troy, N.Y. He spent his entire professional career as a metallurgical research scientist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Gaithersburg, Md.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lois Ann (Smith) Early; his children, Linda Ruth Reynolds (William); Christine Lynn Anderson (John) and Michael James Early (Danelle); and his grandchildren, Travis Anderson, Sara Reynolds Shrum (Stuart), Ashley Anderson, Robert Reynolds and Porter Early.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. at the Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church, 17517 Bergton Road, Bergton, Va. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org or Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church at 16170 Bergton Road, Bergton, VA 22811.
Please express condolences to the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.