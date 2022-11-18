James Garland Wright, 93, of Weyers Cave, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home.
He was born on November 8, 1929 and was a son of the late William Harvey and Marie (Click) Wright.
Garland was a farmer, and business man. He had varied interests riding on the lawn tractor to farming and egg processing, to running a mobile home business. He served on the bank board for Jefferson Bank (Citizens Bank). Garland was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren, where he had served as a deacon. He was a member of the Weyers Cave Ruritan Club. He graduated from Weyers Cave High School and one year at Dunsmore Business College.
Garland was united in marriage on August 4, 1951 to Dorothy Driver Wright. Together they celebrated 71 years of marriage.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, James Michael Wright (Christie), of Weyers Cave, Jerry Wright (Penni), of Afton, and Cindy Marshall (Ray), of Amherst; his sister, Aleene Wagner, of Bridgewater. Eight grandchildren, Jennifer Marshall, Brittany Franklin, Zachary Marshall, James Scott Wright, William Thomas Wright, Stephen Michael Wright, Colby Wright, and Peyton Wright, and seven great grandchildren, Mason Franklin, Marshall Franklin, Lillian Wallace, Savannah Wallace, Wylan Wallace, Colton Marshall, Maddie Marshall and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles W. Wright.
A service celebrating Garland's life will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren with Rev. Glenn Kurtz officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
