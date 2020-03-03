James George Cruickshank
James George Cruickshank, 71, of Rockingham, Va., passed away March 2, 2020, at Oak Lea at VMRC in Harrisonburg. He was born March 25, 1948, in Detroit, Mich., and was a son of the late George Vincent and Alice Pauline Kuhlman Cruickshank.
James worked for the Federal Government Department of Energy.
On Aug. 21, 1971, he married the former Ellen Joan Nunn, who survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Amanda Lynn Bailey and husband, Don Jr., of Rockingham; one son, Scott George Cruickshank and fiancé, Arety, of Harrisonburg; two grandchildren, Rachel Leia Bailey and Aidan Luke Bailey; and numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.
Two sisters, Nancy Jean Figel and Susan Fruin, preceded him in death.
The body was cremated. Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, Mid Atlantic Affiliate, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or American Diabetes Association, Richmond-Petersburg VA Office, 4335 Cox Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
