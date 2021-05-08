James (Jay) Grover East II
James (Jay) Grover East II of Stuarts Draft passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021. He was born on April 5, 1944, in Baltimore, Md., to the late James Grover East Sr. and Elizabeth Diehl East. He is the widower of Catherine (Cathy) Flory East.
Jay is survived by his daughter, Kimberley Welcher, her husband, Matthew, and their daughter, Megan.
Jay graduated from Spottswood High School in Augusta County. He attended Ferrum Jr. College and Richmond Professional Institute. He worked as a job site layout engineer for Moore Brother, part owner in March Inc., and retired from J. S. Mathers.
Jay and Cathy started Castaway Cabooses in Durbin, W.Va. They enjoyed the many years of making new friends with the people that stayed on the cabooses.
There will be a graveside service at New Providence Presbyterian Church in Raphine, Va. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.