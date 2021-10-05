James "Jay" Owen Horn Jr., 52, of Weyers Cave, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by love and his family. Diagnosed over three years ago with an incurable form of cancer, he was determined to not let it control him but to fiercely fight for every day while living each to the fullest. Jay’s battle was an inspiration to all, as he fought hard but loved even harder.
Jay’s biggest accomplishments were as a husband and father. Born in Harrisonburg, Va., on Aug. 20, 1969, he was united in marriage on June 2, 2004, to Christie (Sipe) Horn of Weyers Cave. Together they lived a love story that few get to write, always recognizing that just one lifetime wouldn’t be enough.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons he loved without end, Brandon Prescott Horn and Jacob Ryan Horn, both of the home; his sister, Michele Horn Young; brother-in-law, Wayne; and nephew, Josh, of Mount Solon; his mother, Reita Taliaferro of Weyers Cave and his father-in-law, Larry Garland Sipe of Grottoes, who was like a father to him. He was preceded in death by his father, James Owen Horn Sr.
Jay worked as a maintenance mechanic at Danone for 24 years. His strong work ethic drove him as he continued to provide for the family he so passionately loved. Always active, Jay was an avid bowler and golfer, and loved ATV trail riding. He was inducted into the Shenandoah Valley Bowlers Hall of Fame in 2019 for his accomplishments which include thirteen 300 games.
As treatment took Jay and Christie across the United States, the support and prayers from family as well as close friends and acquaintances fueled their diligent and determined fight. For that they are forever grateful. The love and perseverance of special friends, Tom and Diane Perry, was significant in guiding their journey.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Johnson Funeral Home in Grottoes from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel with Stacy Smootz officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to support others by donating to Sentara Hahn Cancer Center, Harrisonburg, VA, Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, Nashville, TN, or M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
