James Jennings “Jamie” Mallow, age 56, of Harrisonburg, Va., formerly of Upper Tract, W.Va., passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at his home. He was born on Feb. 18, 1967, in Elkins, W.Va., the son of the late Dr. John Allen and Barbara (Jennings) Mallow.
Jamie was a 1985 graduate of Franklin High School, where he was an active member of the 1984 State Championship Baseball Team. He attended WVU and received his Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education and a Minor in Biology from WV Tech, where he was also a member of the baseball team for four years. Jamie worked for 30 years for Pilgrim's Pride as an Assistant Breeder Manager.
Jamie had attended Upper Tract Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed fishing in the Smoke Hole with his brother, Jasper, and hunting on the Reed's Creek Farm, where he always got a big buck.
Jamie leaves behind to cherish his memory: a daughter, Gwen Branner (Kaleb) of Quicksburg, Va.; a son, Phillip Mallow of Quicksburg, Va.; a sister, April Mallow of Upper Tract, W.Va.; and a brother, John Jasper Mallow (Dawn) of Franklin, W.Va.
Jamie's family will receive friends on Thursday, May 4, 2023, 6-8 p.m. at the Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va. Funeral services will be on Friday, May 5, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor David Webb officiating. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Cemetery, Upper Tract, W.Va.
Memorials may be made to Pendleton County High School Baseball Team.
Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.
