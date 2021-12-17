James (Jim) A. Costie, 86, of Mt. Jackson, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jim was born in Weehauken, New Jersey on April 29, 1935, to the late Alexander and Elizabeth Boehmer Costie. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jill E. Costie.
Jim was truly a Renaissance man. He became the man of the house at a young age when his father passed; this had a lifelong impact on him. He was the first member of his family to graduate college. After college Jim served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a proud Veteran and a true Patriot. After returning from service Jim married and moved to Virginia to begin his long career at Merck and Company in Elkton, Virginia. Jim was a success at everything he tried. He was a friend to everyone and a mentor to many.
Jim was a lifelong Boy Scout and served as District Chairman of The Massanutten District for many years. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award for his years of service. Jim was a devout Christian and a faithful member of many Bible Studies and Men’s Retreats. He helped to organize a program through the Lutheran Men in Mission which distributed Bibles to young men who were new believers.
Jim had a serious interest in the Civil War and enjoyed attending the Civil War Symposium at JMU and touring battlefields with his son. Jim loved the mountains. His favorite pastime in recent years was to sit on the patio and watch the mountains. One of his favorite places was the Skyline Drive.
Jim is survived by his wife Karen Costie, his son Glenn Costie (Tammy Thomas) of Armstrong Creek, Wisconsin, his daughter Ali Thompson (Robbie), his grandchildren Bo, Ranzie and Graye Thompson all of Atlanta Georgia. His sister Alma C Vincent of Maplewood, New Jersey. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews all of whom he loved very much. He was especially close to his niece Lora Camporale of East Hanover, New Jersey, and his great niece Brea Hinegardner Prokop of St. Louis Park, Minnesota.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to: Caroline Furnace Lutheran Camp 8481 Moreland Gap Road, Fort Valley, VA 22652. The Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center 28 Cedar Wood Lane, Edinburg, VA 22824. Dementia Society of America P. O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Branch, Edinburg. Online condolences can be left on www.valleyfs.com.
