Mr. James (Jim) Calvin Dellinger, 77, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He is now home with the Lord.
A son of the late Clarence W. and Reba E. Brown Dellinger, he was born on March 10, 1945, in Shenandoah County.
James was a woodworker by trade and his wood working is now in all of the 50 states.
He is survived by a brother, William Dellinger of Polktown, N.C.; a sister, Winona Morris of Harrisonburg; and brothers, John Dellinger of Natural Bridge, Donald Dellinger of Keezletown and Ronald Dellinger of Mathias, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eva May Dellinger; a son, James C. Dellinger II, and brothers, Allen Dellinger, Wayne Dellinger and David Dellinger.
He will be cremated at the Lindsey Funeral Homes & Crematory in Harrisonburg and there will be no services or viewing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad in his memory.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
