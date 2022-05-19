James (Jim) Fulton Fields, 80, of Quicksburg, Va., passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center with his wife and son by his side.
Jim graduated from NC Napier High School and Perry County Vocational School. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked at Shenandoah Telephone Company as a supervisor for 15 years. He finished his career at North River Telephone Company. After retirement, he farmed until his death. He loved his animals, especially his dog, Rema, and his cat, Grizabella.
He was married to Judy L. Weatherholtz Fields on June 6, 1964. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, James (Jim) Alfred Fields of Broadway; one brother, Truman Fields of Berea, Ky.; one sister, Eliza Hawk of Cleveland, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
One brother, J.B. Fields, preceded him in death.
Pastor James Davis will conduct a memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Grandle Funeral Home chapel in Broadway. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shenandoah County Humane Society, P.O. Box 173, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
