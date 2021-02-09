James ‘Jim’ Laird Mauzy Jr.
James “Jim” Laird Mauzy Jr., 77, of Rockingham, Va., passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Mauzy was born Aug. 3, 1943, in Blue Grass, Va., and was a son of the late James Laird Sr. and Ruth Wimer Mauzy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Tanner Mauzy.
In his youth, Jim grew up in Blue Grass and Monterey, Va. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Bridgewater College, later doing some graduate work in education at the University of Virginia. He began his teaching career at Page County High School and spent summers as a tour guide at Luray Caverns. He met the love of his life, Jeanne Tanner, and had one daughter, Kristen Mauzy, when he then moved to Monterey to run the Mauzy Appliance and Furniture Store with his father.
In 1985, he moved to Florida where he received his A.S. in Radiography from Valencia College, where he later taught and eventually retired. He shared his love for his career by mentoring his granddaughter, Abigail, through her own degree in Radiography. He enjoyed photography, capturing many images of nature and butterflies. He also loved his cats, electronics, and traveling. He especially loved his trips to Scotland and England.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristen R. Mauzy and significant other, Mike Ramsey; brother, Randy Mauzy; granddaughter, Abigail L. Brown, and four cousins, Carolyn Pohowsky, Sharon Hevener, Judy Merz, and Julian Pulley.
A memorial service will be held at a later date sometime in May 2021. Entombment will take place at Blue Grass Cemetery in Blue Grass, Va.
Condolences may be shared with the family at kygers.com.
