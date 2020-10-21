James “Jim” Mac Arthur Rodgers, 78, of Smithfield, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Eutaw James Rodgers and Mildred Frances Dean Rodgers.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Annette Murphy Rodgers; daughter, Addenna Cox (J.C.); son, Ronald Ellis Jr. (Penny); grandchildren, Erica, Julia, Danielle, Ryan, Nina and Preston; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Leah, Wesley, Kindyl and Kyleigh; brother, Chauncey Rodgers (Sharon); and his faithful friend, “Bear” the dog. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Rodgers.
Jim enjoyed golf, racing, car shopping and playing softball.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.