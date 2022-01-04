James (Jim) Waldroup Quinton of Talking Rock, Ga., passed away peacefully on the morning of Dec. 28, 2021. Jim was born March 29, 1929, in Marble Hill and was the oldest of six children born to Jess and Kate Quinton. Jim was saved when he was 14 years old on a Saturday night in Talking Rock Baptist Church. He was a faithful member of the church and had strong faith that was very evident in his life.
He left home when he was 20 and moved to Atlanta to find work. After several jobs he began working at Westinghouse and developed some friendships that continued throughout his life. When Westinghouse closed, Jim went to work for ArtSteel and became very well known in the steel industry around Atlanta. After several years, he had the opportunity to go into partnership and own his own business--Northwest Iron. He continued with this business until he retired.
Not long after moving to Atlanta, Jim met the love of his life, Annette, on a blind date. They married when he was 19 and she was 17. They celebrated 70 wonderful years together before her passing in January of 2020. Their marriage was truly a love story that was evident to everyone who knew them. They had three children, Mike, Lynn and Debbie. They raised their family in Decatur and after Jim retired they moved to Talking Rock and built a home they both dearly loved. After three months he saw retirement was not for him so he began working as a bailiff part time at Pickens County Courthouse and enjoyed working there until 2016.
In 1952, Jim was honored to become a Free Mason. He wore his Masonic ring with pride. In October of 2021, he received his 70th year apron. He always enjoyed coaching incoming Masons at the Pickens County Lodge.
He was predeceased by his wife, Annette Powell Quinton; parents, Jesse James and Kate Ophelia Quinton of Talking Rock; brothers, Tom and John Quinton; and sister, Ann Parks.
He is survived by a son, James Michael (Cynthia); daughters, Lynn Marie Murphy (Jack) and Mary Deborah Callahan (Mark); grandchildren, Shanda Roberts (Chris), Lisa Pietro, Katie McCallen (Mike), Michael Quinton (Erica), Quinton Callahan (Karen), Cody Callahan (Taryn) and Kelly Callahan; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Don Quinton and sister, Sue Gilbert (Fred) and many nieces and nephews he dearly loved.
The funeral was held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Talking Rock Baptist Church with the Rev. Buck Parker and The Rev. Grant Wade officiating. Interment followed at the Talking Rock Baptist Church Cemetery where he was honored with a Graveside Masonic Service.
Memorial donations may be made to Talking Rock Baptist Church, c/o Michael Morris, PO Box 57, Talking Rock, GA 30175.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory in Jasper, Ga.
