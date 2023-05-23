James "Jimmy" Logan Barnes Jr., 23, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Sentara RMH following a sudden and serious health issue.
Born Sept. 30, 1999, in Harrisonburg, he was a 2018 graduate of Turner Ashby High School and a member of Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church. Jimmy lived a full life in spite of the challenges of living with the neuromuscular disease that impeded him from a normal life, he still managed to touch so many people. Jimmy could connect with people without saying a word, his pleasant demeanor and sense of humor attracted people to him. Jimmy loved to travel, seeing new places and having new experiences. His favorite places included Historic Williamsburg, the Smithsonian museums, Disney World and Give Kids The World Village. Spending time with his family and friends and being in the company of his pets provided him countless hours of happiness and joy.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his grandparents, James H. and Willie C. Barnes and W. James McKeen, and his cousin, Catherine E. Blair.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Anne and Warren McKeen and father, James L. Barnes, all of Harrisonburg; sister, Emmy Smith and family of Harrisonburg; grandparents, Arvella and Charles Blair of Bridgewater, Va., and Patricia C. McKeen of Bethany, W.Va.; aunts and uncles, Tom and Ellen Blair and son, John Blair of Arlington, Va., Russ and Missy McKeen and family of Clarksburg, W.Va., and Debra Warmuth and family of Wheeling, W.Va.
As a family we are very appreciative of the support and care provided to Jimmy by the doctors, nursing staff and Palliative Care staff at Sentara RMH. Also the care provided to Jimmy by his nurses past and present; also special friend and nurse, Jody Droulliard of Grottoes, Va.
The funeral service will be held at Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. Interment in Mossy Creek Church Cemetery immediately following the service. There will be a time with friends and family following the burial in the church fellowship hall.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jimmy's memory to one of the following: Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church, 372 Kyles Mill Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843, smashSMARD, 6 Exmoor Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 (online) smashSMARD.org, and/or Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.