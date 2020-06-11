James “Jimmy” Nelson Lam, 53, of Fulks Run, passed away June 7, 2020. Jimmy was born Dec. 31, 1966, in Page County, and was the son of the late Joseph and Sharon Lam. He was also preceded in death by his son, Justin.
Jimmy was a wonderful, caring man. He was kind and gracious to everyone he met. He was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by a son, Jimmy Mundis and wife, Lauren; two daughters, Amanda Lam and fiancé, Logan, and Justice Lam; stepdaughter, Maranda Mullins and his three prized grandchildren, Aria, Garrett and Paisley; goddaughter, Hayley Smith and daughter, Addy; sister, Theressa Fullen and husband, Wes; nephew, Wesley Fullen and wife, Amy and their children, T.J. and Ellie; niece, Sara Fullen and fiancé, Landon and their son, Bentley.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Gospel Hill Mennonite Church in Fulks Run, Va. The family will proceed to receive friends there.
Memorial contributions can be made at GoFundMe.com under Jimmy Lam’s final expenses or you may contact his daughter through email at AmandaDawnLam@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.