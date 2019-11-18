James “Jimmy” Slye, 67, of Elkton, passed away Nov. 16, 2019, in a local nursing home. He was born in Elkton on Nov. 4, 1952, and was the son of the late Amos and Evelyn McAllister Slye.
Mr. Slye is survived by Ella Marie Slye, his wife of 42 years. He is also survived by daughter, Cindy Majors of Elkton; stepson, Dale Edmond of Harrisonburg; and sister, Sue Gibson and husband, Dick, of Linwood; grandchildren, Camisha Majors and Tayonna Majors; and one great-grandchild, Kinsley Turner.
He was a truck driver and the owner of Slye’s Trucking.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Elk Run Cemetery. The family requests that casual attire be worn.
Friends may call at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
