James Joseph “Jay” D’Angelo, 46, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born on Aug. 29, 1975, and was the son of Nicholas and Joette (Cicconi) D’Angelo of Penn Laird.
Jay was a truck driver for Napa Transportation, where he was employed for 10 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Jay was a proud member and Sergeant-at-Arms in the Sons Of Blackwater Military Motorcycle Club, where he loved his brothers dearly. He was an avid sports fan. He loved all of the Philadelphia teams and enjoyed going to baseball games and rooting on his Phillies. Jay also enjoyed attending rock and metal concerts with his friends. He supported the local music scene and touched so many people within the rock and metal community. Jay was a drummer and enjoyed playing the drums. He was self taught and was proud of that. He was one of a kind and to know him was to love him. He was an exceptional father to his sons whom he deeply loved. Jay was an outstanding husband and friend.
He was United in Marriage on Oct. 3, 2015, to Erika Marie (Kinkead) D’Angelo.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are his sons, Zaccary Dannelley and Ryan D’Angelo; his sister, Rachel and her fiancé, Clayton Burnette, of Craigsville, and brother, Nick D’Angelo of Penn Laird.
A service celebrating Jay will be held at the Briery Branch Community Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Mission22 or directly to the family.
Online condolences to the family can be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
