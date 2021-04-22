James Juan Brown, 67, of Harrisonburg, passed away April 12, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
James was born May 21, 1953, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Rose Marie Scott Brown of Harrisonburg and the late James Elwood Brown.
He was a salesman, working in retail and later was a rehabilitation counselor. He loved sports, especially the Patriots and the Celtics, and enjoyed socializing with family and friends and loved music.
Besides his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Jamessa Williams of Harrisonburg; a brother, Anthony Brown of Boston; sisters, April Blakey of Harrisonburg, Karyn Pettaway of Monrovia, Md., and Vickie Jackson of Boston; grandchildren, Nigel Williams and Jaylen Williams and two great-grandchildren. Besides his dad, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Brown.
A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Newtown Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
Services entrusted to Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Social distancing and masks will be required for the health of others.
Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
