James Lee (Jim) Good
James Lee (Jim) Good, 70, of Madison County went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021. Born Nov. 24th, 1950, in Lima, Ohio, he was a son of Vernon and Hazel Good.
He was a devoted Christian, known for his generosity and love for his family and friends. He was an auto mechanic, owner and operator of Jim’s Automotive for many years.
James was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Good, and brother, Darrell Good. James is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karron (Morris) Good; mother, Hazel (Heatwole) Good; daughter, Cynthia Dean and husband, Stuart, of Madison; son, James Kevin Good and wife, Sarah, of Madison; a former sister-in-law, Anna Sensing; grandchildren, Isabella, Lorelei and Madeline Dean and Sarah, Megan, Katelyn, Isabella and Brantley Good, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27th, 2021, in Preddy’s Funeral Home with a private internment. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Madison County Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 868 Madison, VA 22727.
