James "LeRoy" Makely, husband of Ella Showalter Makely of 1028 Misty Court, Harrisonburg, Va., claimed the promise of the Resurrection (John 11:25-26) March 5, 2023, at his home at the age of 90.
He was born Oct. 20, 1932, in Fairfax County, Va., the first child born to the late Metrah Makely and Leila DeBusk Makely.
LeRoy grew up on the family dairy farm and attended Fairfax (Va.) High School. He was a professional driver with Virginia Lines and Colonial Transit making daily trips from the Fredericksburg area to the Pentagon. In 1974, he moved to the Valley and in 1976 began driving for Quick-Livick Bus Service in Staunton, Va. During his twenty-four years with Quicks, he was blessed to have logged over one million accident-free miles within 47 states and parts of Canada.
LeRoy was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, stepfather, stepgrandfather and stepgreat-grandfather. He was kind, considerate, compassionate, softhearted and benevolent. He loved the outdoors and was an avid camper, hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed reading, watching nature films and sports on TV. He was a member of Vision of Hope United Methodist Church, Harrisonburg, Va.
He was first married to Dorothy Blanche Asper, the mother of his children. On March 11, 1988, he married Ella Showalter Rhodes, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Daniel LeRoy Makely, Hernando, Fla., Rosemarie Makely Hendrick (Mike), Staunton, Va., and Neal Wade Makely (Emily), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and four grandchildren, Michael C. Hendrick Jr., Orange City, Fla., Joshua Wade Hendrick (Sarah), Malden, Mass., Matthew Seth Hendrick, Staunton, Va., and Jennifer Lynn Hendrick and (companion, Jason Machado), of Somerville, Mass.
He is also survived by three stepchildren, Kenneth Frank Rhodes (Linda), Dayton, Va., Teresa (Terri) Rhodes Burkholder (Tom), Harrisonburg, Va., and Tamara (Tami) Rhodes Plaugher (Mike), Bridgewater, Va. LeRoy enjoyed a special bond with his stepdaughters, Terri and Tami, who, along with his wife, Ella, cared for him during many years of medical difficulties. He also leaves six step-grandchildren, Adam Frank Rhodes (Caitlin), Reisterstown, Md., Jaime Burkholder Embres (Bryan), Harrisonburg, Va., Chad Austin Rhodes (Elizabeth), Dayton, Va., Andrea Plaugher Mullens (Joe), Bridgewater, Va., Thomas Lloyd "TJ" Burkholder Jr. (Rebecca), Mount Crawford, Va., and Ashley Plaugher Roby (Josh), Staunton, Va.; 13 stepgreat-grandchildren, Tyler Michael Embres, Addisyn Marie Mullens, Ava Claire Rhodes, Liza Marie Rhodes, Brielle Brooklynn Embres, Easton Thomas Burkholder, Quinn Larkin Rhodes, Benton Michael Roby, Avery Margaret Mullens, Caroline Elaine Burkholder, Mila Adelaide Rhodes, Berkley Caleb Roby and Cody William Burkholder. LeRoy had a joyful rapport with these 13 littles.
Besides his parents, LeRoy was predeceased by a brother, Clyde Franklin Makely; a sister, Norma Louanna Makely and infant twin brothers. Surviving are two sisters, Mary Louise Makely Yeatts, Columbia, Md., and Geraldine Oma Makely Rogers (John), North Carolina; two brothers, Ivan Wesley Makely (Karen), Sistersville, W.Va., and Kenneth Hayden Makely (Janice), Fairfax, Va.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal gathering or visitation. Those who wish may call at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater to pay respects and sign the registry between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Burial will be private with the Rev. Joseph Shoop and the Rev. David M. Burch officiating.
The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service, Bridgewater, Va.
