James Lewell Norton, Jr., 56, of Timberville, died Sept. 28, 2021 at his home.
He was born Jan. 1, 1965 in Arkansas and was a son to Katherine Mook Bridges of Timberville. He was preceded in death by his father; James Lewell Norton, Sr. and his step-father; Richard Bridges.
He worked as a project manager for D&D Environmental.
On Dec. 7, 2001 he married the former Cheryl McDaniel, who survives.
Also surviving are a son; Michael A. Norton, daughter; Ashley N. Norton, stepdaughter; Heather D. McAlister, stepbrother; Darin A. Swecker, four grandchildren; Dylan Norton, Ryan Norton, Caleb Norton, Blakely Norton-Shifflett, and two step grandchildren; Chasity Lam, R.K. Lam.
Pastor Kevin Gerber will conduct a graveside service Thursday 2 p.m. at Woods Chapel Cemetery in New Market. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
There will not be any services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway and the casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
