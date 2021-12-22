James Lyle “Jim” Levengood, 64, of Massanutten, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his home.
Jim, also known as “Levy”, was born Aug. 1, 1957, in Mannheim, Germany, and was the son of Toni Kepler and stepfather, Marvin Kepler and the late William Levengood. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Dotsie Levengood and Phillip Dorr and Ella and Ludwig Roller.
Levy attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Keezletown. He came to the Shenandoah Valley in 1987 to work at Coors Brewing Company in Elkton. During his time there he did various jobs, but most recently he was Taste Tester and Brew Technician. Jim was an avid golfer, enjoyed grilling and riding his motorcycle and was a Free and Accepted Mason in Elkton.
Jim was a loving husband and the best father ever to his three children. He could always put a smile on your face, and he lived life to the fullest and brought joy to everyone he met. He will be so dearly missed by all his family and friends, but their lives were better having known him.
On Dec. 29, 1990, he married Sandra McCoy Levengood, who survives, and they would have celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary this year.
In addition to his mother, his stepfather and his wife, he is survived by his children, Amber Rae Levengood of Pasco, Wash., John William Levengood of Arlington, Va., and Savannah Lee Levengood of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sisters, Deb Blankenship and husband, “Bud”, Sandy Bucholz and husband, Vic, and Su Kepler; grandchildren, Haily Gorbatyuk and husband, Sergey, Aaron Macki, Allysa Macki and Isabella Macki, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Bill Nabers officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.PanCan.org.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
