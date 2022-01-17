James M. "Buster" Sheffer Jr., 70, of Taneytown, Md., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at his home.
He was born Nov. 4, 1951, and was the son of Dorothy K. Sheffer and the late James Melvin Sheffer Sr.
Buster retired from McCormick & Co. in Baltimore after 36 years. He enjoyed having a good time with friends, reading, hunting, taking care of the fish in his pond, and tending to 27 acres at his farm.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his aunt, Patty Figgs; and cousins, Samuel Sheffer, Earl Sheffer Jr., Patrick Sheffer, Curtis Sheffer, Michael Figg, John Figg, Mary Moomaw, Terry Sheffer, and Scarlett Highkin.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
