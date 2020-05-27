James M. Triplett Jr.
James Mason Triplett Jr., 73, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born June 9, 1946, in Luray, and was a son of James Mason Triplett Sr. of Harrisonburg and Katheryn Irene Wood Triplett.
James graduated from Luray High School, Class of 1964. He earned his bachelor’s degree from James Madison University and later received his master’s degree in physics from JMU. He worked as a financial director for Harrisonburg City Schools for 38 years.
On April 2, 2000, he married Donna Sedwick Triplett, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his father and his wife, are a stepdaughter, Stephanie Taylor and husband, Ed, of Virginia Beach; a sister, Jean Viola Beaver of Luray; and two grandchildren, Blake Taylor and Kirtley Taylor, both of Virginia Beach. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Raymond Triplett and sister, Joan Lansberry.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray by the Rev. Erich Bennett.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 or to a charity of choice.
