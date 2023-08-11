James Michael Burke, 70, of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Burke was born Oct. 20, 1952, in Atlanta, and was a son of the late James Burke and surviving Evelyn (Roberts) Burke.
Mike graduated from Georgia Tech. He worked for Merck as a Chemical Engineer for many years prior to his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed playing golf. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed camping and hiking. Mike also served as a Boy Scout Troop leader and took a group of Boy Scouts to Philmont in New Mexico.
On June 22, 1985, he married the former Cheryl Lea Berquist, who survives. Mike and Cheryl enjoyed exploring other countries together.
In addition to his wife and mother, Mike is survived by his children, Christopher Burke of Virginia Beach, Ryn Burke of Harrisonburg; a brother, Dennis Burke of Alabama; and a sister, Trish Takacs, of North Carolina.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Aug. 26, 2023, at Bridgewater Presbyterian Church, Virginia. Come visit anytime between 2 to 4 p.m.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
