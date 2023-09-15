James Michael McFarland, (Big Mike), age 65, died at home in Fairfax City, Va. on Sept. 8 from complications of Spina Bifida. He was born in Keene, N.H., attended schools in Exeter, N.H., before moving to Virginia in 1976 graduating from Fairfax High School in 1979.
Mike was employed by Fairfax County Public Schools for 23 years as a Transportation Attendant for students with special needs.
He is survived by his mother, Ellen Fox Wygal, of Manassas and brother, Jonathan Sanborn (and family) of North Kingstown, R.I. Also, his uncle and aunt, Frederick and Gail Fox of Harrisonburg, Va. and a longtime friend and aide, Tamara Herrera and family.
Cremation will be handled by Pierce Funeral Home. Anyone wishing to contribute in his memory may donate to the cause of their choice or to the Spina Bifida Association, 1600 Wilson Blvd., Suite 800, Arlington, VA 22209.
