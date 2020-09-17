James Michael ‘Mike’ Allen
James Michael “Mike” Allen passed away in his home in New Market, Va., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Mike was born on Aug. 18, 1945, to the late Wilmer and Pauline Allen. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene “Punk” Allen and Ronald “Fuzz” Allen.
Mike is survived by his daughters, Debbie Stover and Angie (Jeff) Lutz, both of New Market, Va.; grandchildren, Haley Stover of Austin, Texas, Taylor (TJ) Eader of Timberville, Va., Cole Stover of New Market, Va., and Tucker (Sam) Lutz; two great-grandchildren, Teagan and Tinley Eader; and sisters, Sue (Jerry) Walters of Woodstock, Va., and Jane (Ken) Burch of Quicksburg, Va.
Mike was a simple man who loved golf, music, and his family and was loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
The family will gather at a later date.
