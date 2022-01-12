James Miller, 79, of McGaheysville, Va., passed away Dec. 25, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona.
James is survived by his children, Sandra Kay, Jeffrey Wayne, and Elizabeth Dawn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyrus "Ted" and Ada Miller.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022.
The family of James wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Desert Springs, Ari, Chi Chi and Gilbert, Unity Hospice, Shelly, Becca, Jade, Kendel and Courtney.
