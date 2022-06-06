James Oliver (Jim) Swope, 81, concluded his struggle with Parkinson’s Disease June 4, 2022. He was born July 26, 1940, in Rockingham County, the son of Howard and Martha Ketterman Swope.
Jim was a member of the Class of 1959 at Broadway High School, where he enjoyed playing football and basketball. His love of sports continued throughout his life. He was employed at A&P, Broadway Electric Service, and then was a self-employed farmer. In his retirement years, he enjoyed taking his antique car to various local shows.
In 1969, he married Julie Fitzwater Swope, who survives. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Ina Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Ruth Swope Knowles and Imogene Swope Mitchell.
Jim was a member of the Dayton Church of the Brethren, where a service celebrating his life will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends following the service. The casket will remain closed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or the Dayton Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 236, Dayton, VA 22821.
