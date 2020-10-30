James “Patrick” Eppard, 55, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Eppard was born March 7, 1965, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of Janet Mae Meadows Eppard and the late James William Eppard.
Patrick was raised in Elkton, Va., where he attended the Evangelical United Methodist Church and was a 1983 graduate of Spotswood High School. He was employed with Beacon Roofing in Harrisonburg. Patrick was a 3-time World Champion Archer with the International Bowhunting Organization in 2005, 2006, and 2012. He was a member of the Bowhunters of Rockingham County, an avid hunter and golfer, and loved riding his motorcycle.
On May 29, 1999, he married the former Karin Gehman, who survives. In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by his sons, Joshua Eppard of Fort Campbell, Ky., and Zairon Eppard of Paris Island, S.C.; two brothers, Troy Eppard and Christopher Eppard and wife, Denita, all of Elkton; many nephews and nieces, including Kaitlyn Eppard, Tayler Eppard and Hannah Eppard, as well as his dog, Charlotte Anne.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail in Harrisonburg. Friends may also call or visit at the home of his mother in Elkton at any time.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the funeral home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Please remember to wear your face covering and ensure social distancing for the health of others.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bowhunters of Rockingham County, 4052 Old Farm Drive, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
