James Paul ‘J.P’ Dispanet
James Paul “J.P.” Dispanet, 76, of Lost City, W.Va., passed away May 27, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 1, 1946, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Paul and Estelle Moyers Dispanet.
J.P. was a member of Mathias Church of the Brethren and was a 1965 graduate of Mathias High School. In 1968, J.P. opened South End Grocery, a general store in Mathias and later Lost City. Also, along with his father, operated an excavating business for several years. He enjoyed meeting people and looking for unique items to sell at the store, which was open for over 50 years. Some of his hobbies included hunting, collecting guns, and spending time “up home” at the family farm in Mathias.
On Nov. 2, 1968, he married Regina Sherman of Mathias, who survives, along with their son, James Paul Dispanet II.
Pastor Bob Curns will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Mathias Church of the Brethren in Mathias. Burial will follow at the Dispanet Family Cemetery near Mathias.
Those wishing to view and pay respects may do so Tuesday (today) from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mathias Church of the Brethren, 137 Upper Cove Road, Mathias, WV 26812, or Grant Memorial Hospice, 100 Hospital Drive No. 2, Petersburg, WV 26847.
The family would like to thank the Grant Memorial Home Care and Hospice for their care and compassion during these last few months.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
