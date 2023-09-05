James Paul Meadows, 87, of Elkton, passed away Aug. 31, 2023, in Luray. Mr. Meadows was born Oct. 5, 1935, in the Jollett area of Page County and was the son of the late William David and Otelia Breeden Meadows.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, David Lee Meadows, Millard Earl Meadows, Avis Jennings Meadows, Robert Eugene Meadows and Charles Ray Meadows; and a sister, Maggie Mae Meadows.
Mr. Meadows was a lifetime resident of the Valley and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He attended the Jollett Mission and played the Banjo and Guitar. He worked at A.B. Torrence for a number of years and retired from Virginia Craftsman in Harrisonburg after 22 years of service.
Mr. Meadows is survived by his nephew and caregiver for the past 20 years, Randy Meadows, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
The family and friends will gather at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton with the Rev. Stephen Creech officiating.
The casket will remain closed.
Condolences can be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
