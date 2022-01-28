Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.