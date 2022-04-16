James Richard Johnson of Fairfax, Virginia, 96 years old, died on April 14, 2022, after two years of failing health.
Richard, as he was called by the family, was born in Port Republic, Va. He was the son of Isaac and Stella Johnson. He was the oldest of their three children.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Showalter Johnson, who he had been married to for nearly 78 years. They have been long time members of the Fairfax United Methodist Church.
He served in the Army Signal Corps during World War II from January 1, 1944 until May 16, 1946 with the rank of Master Sergeant at discharge.
Upon his return, he went to work for Virginia Concrete in Springfield, Virginia as an accounting clerk when the company was only about 6 months old. He used his GI Bill to further his education obtaining a degree in Accounting from Strayer College. While the company was sold several times to much larger companies such as Lehigh, Florida Rock and Vulcan, Richard (known as Jimmy at work) remained an employee and rose thru the ranks holding increasing positions of responsibility including President of the Administration and Accounting Company for five subsidiaries. He retired after 46 years.
Even after his “official” retirement, he continued to work for a prominent family associated with the concrete industry as a personal financial manager. He did this for another 25 years.
He was an active member of the Civitan International service organization. He held a number of officer positions locally and was Lt. Governor of the Civitan Southeastern Federation in 1965.
Upon “official” retirement, he and Bonnie made many trips, often with others, and were able to see all 50 states, England, Ireland and many countries in Europe.
In addition to his wife Bonnie, he is survived by his sister Carol Johnson Davis of Verona, Virginia; his daughter Marie Stokes and her children, Brian Stokes and Karen Stokes Harrison. He had a total of 3 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren, and other extended family.
His parents, brother Arthur Johnson and daughter Debora Johnson Merryman pre-deceased him.
Services and interment will be at the Mill Creek Church of the Brethren, Port Republic, Virginia at 12:00 P. M. Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Viewing will take place at the church, one hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Wounded Warrior Project, PO BOX 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, which was a favorite organization he faithfully donated to, or to the Fairfax United Methodist Church at 10300 Stratford Ave, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
