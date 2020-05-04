James Randolph Gordon Poindexter
James Randolph Gordon Poindexter, MD, 75, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., Jan. 16, 1945.
He attended Episcopal High School in Alexandria, graduated from Yale University, majoring in Slavic Studies, and went on to earn his MD from Duke University Medical School.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and James Edward Poindexter. He is survived by his sister, Mary (Polly) Poindexter Pugh (husband, Doug), of Lynchburg, Va.; nephews, Douglas H. Pugh III, of Staunton, Va., and COL Randolph G. Pugh, USMC, of Monterey, Calif. Also surviving are his stepsisters, Kathy Barry and Kristen Swink. He was lovingly cared for through difficult times by his other stepsister and her husband, Karis and Phil Barry, of Mount Crawford, Va.
His family is most grateful for the exceptional and compassionate care he received at Willow Estates Retirement in Harrisonburg. Jim is loved by many and will be forever missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in his memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Central Shenandoah Valley, P.O. Box 2133, Staunton, VA 24401.
Arrangements, including interment at Fairview Cemetery in Warrenton, N.C., will be announced later.
Lindsey Funeral Home & Crematory in Harrisonburg is assisting the family. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
