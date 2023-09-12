James Ricardo Veney, more commonly known as “Smokey”, “Ricky”, or “PawPaw”, received his reward on Sept. 8, 2023, at Sentara RMH with his loving wife, Virginia and family by his side.
Smokey was born July 16, 1955, in Harrisonburg, Va., the son of the late Charles Edward “Chief” Veney and Evelyn Johnson Veney.
Smokey graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1974, where he played football, basketball, and ran track. Legend has it, this was also where he received the now infamous nickname “Smokey.”
On Dec. 2, 1983, he married his beloved wife, Virginia, who survives.
In 2020, Smokey retired from R.R. Donnelly and Sons, with over 35 years of service as a baler operator. Even after retirement, he could not stay away from his friends and co-workers, as he continued to work part time up until recent weeks. He was a regular attendee at Heart of Man Spirit Fire Church of Broadway and had a special place in his heart for the congregation of Brighter Days Bible Church in Mount Jackson.
Outside of work and church, Smokey could usually be found at a ball field of some sort, as he dedicated most of his life to coaching his sons in everything from “peewee” football to AAU basketball, to RCBL baseball. He looked forward each year to sharing his knowledge and passion for “the game” with the youth of our area, most recently serving as an assistant baseball coach at Spotswood High School. He made a positive impact in the lives of many through the years as he loved each one of his athletes as if they were his own child.
In addition to coaching, Smokey enjoyed fishing, barbecuing chicken, and watching the traffic go by the house while drinking his coffee. Most Fridays you would find him enjoying the music and fellowship at Backyard Music in Mount Jackson. More than anything though, he loved his family and loved spending time with them whether it be at family dinners on Sunday or supporting his kids and grandkids in their many interests. He will always be their No. 1 fan.
Smokey will be remembered as a humble man with a gentle smile. He never met a stranger and it didn’t matter where he went, someone was bound to know him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Kevin Rush and wife, Kim, of Broadway, Josh Veney and wife, Missy, of Timberville, and J.D. Veney of Broadway; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; four brothers, Ronald Veney and wife, Vicky, of Luray, Tony “Scratchy” Veney of New Market, Leonard Veney and wife, JoLynn, of Quicksburg, and Larry “Huggy” Veney of New Market; three sisters, Patsy Brown and husband Larmont of Middletown, Diane Whitley of Harrisonburg, and Charlene Good and husband, John, of Woodstock; an uncle, Bobby Johnson and wife, Judy, of Luray; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Jerry, Charles, Richard, Steve, and Bill Veney; and a sister, Elizabeth Frye.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Pastors Larry Rinard and Wayne Long will conduct a service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Cornerstone Church in Broadway, Va. to be followed by a graveside service at the Veney Family Cemetery in Luray, Va.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
