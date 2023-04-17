James Richard (Rich or Ritchie) Stephenson, 73, passed away April 14, 2023 as a result of complications from cancer and chemotherapy, surrounded by a family who love him to no end. Rich was born April 5, 1950 at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg, VA to the late James W. and Phyllis Garrison Stephenson.
Ritchie was a retired consultant from Curtain Wall Design and Consulting based in Dallas, TX and worked on many buildings throughout the United States, including The Avocet Tower, Abu Dhabi Airport, FBI Headquarters, and the MGM Casino in Washington DC. He also worked on projects for James Madison University and Sentara RMH. Before Curtain Wall Design, he was a highly respected project manager with APG America. He got his start in commercial construction working at Kawneer in Harrisonburg.
Rich was an avid skier and, while he spent most winters skiing at Massanutten Resort, he loved to ski resorts in Utah, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico and many others. Rich and Angie loved to hike on Skyline Drive and traveled to beautiful areas in the U.S. to hike or enjoy the beach.
Recently retired, Ritchie loved DIY projects and working on his gorgeous property at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. If you learn nothing else in this life, please know that what matters most is family and friends. Spend time with your loved ones while you can.
Ritchie is survived by his wife of 33 years, Angie, his two sons Colby Stephenson (wife, Kelly, and grandchildren Halle, Sean and Cayson) and Jordan Stephenson (Ann). Also surviving are his sisters Alice Ratliff, her husband Daryl and their daughter Ashely Davis and her family, and Myrna Reid and her family. In addition to his parents Rich was preceded in death by his son Staff Sergeant Sean Stephenson. He is also loved by many nieces, nephews, ski buddies and co-workers.
A funeral service will be held at 11am Friday April 21, 2023 at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with internment following at the Naked Creek Cemetery in Weyers Cave. A reception will be held at the Weyers Cave Community Center immediately following the interment. Memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
