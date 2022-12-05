James Robert Forrest Tolson, 72, of King George, Va., passed away Nov. 27, 2022, at Mary Washington Hospital after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer.
Mr. Tolson was born in Radford, Va., on June 26, 1950, and was the son of the late Forrest and Catharine Tolson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his older sister, Forresta Lou Olmstead.
Besides spending time with friends and family, Jimmy had a passion for nature and wildlife. After attending Virginia Tech, where he majored in art, he worked 20 years for Caledon State Park as a Senior Grounds Worker. He rescued several eagles before retiring in 2020. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Moose Lodge and Theta Chi Fraternity.
Jimmy is survived by his sister, Crystal A. Tolson; nieces, Cathy Dwyer and her husband, Rick, and Daphane Stone and her husband Buddy; and several great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Jimmy also had a companion, Jennifer Hunter, and his beloved and faithful dog, Shamrock.
A memorial service will be held at Storke Funeral Home, 11089 James Madison Pkwy, King George, Va. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Wildlife Federation in honor of James R.F. Tolson.
