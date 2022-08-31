James Scott "Scotty" Zirk, age 74, of Rockingham, Va., passed away Aug. 25, 2022, after battling cancer. Scotty was born May 8, 1948, to Nolan and Thelma Whitmire Zirk in Harrisonburg, Va.
He moved to Bradenton, Fla. in 1960 and graduated from Manatee High School in 1966.
In 1967, Scotty met his wife of 54 years, Laverne Harvey, when she purchased a sports car where he worked in Sarasota, Fla.
Scotty was the owner and operator of The Z Shop in Sarasota, Fla. from 1982 until 1999. Scotty and Laverne moved from Sarasota to Tifton, Ga. in 2006, where he was employed by Steve's Cycles and Tractor Supply. In 2013, he returned to Harrisonburg, Va. with Laverne.
Cars and motorcycles were his passion. Scotty was an enthusiastic NASCAR fan, enjoyed RC racing, iRacing, slot cars, camping and antiquing with his wife. He recently completed the test to receive his HAM radio license.
He was a great talker and was respected by everyone who knew him. He was a mentor to many young people giving encouragement and advice when asked.
Scotty was predeceased by his father, Nolan, and mother, Thelma; paternal grandparents, William Andrew Zirk and Sarah Ann Shaver; and maternal grandparents, E.P. Whitmire and Flora Etta Salyards.
He is survived by his wife, Laverne; sisters, Marilyn Zirk Pryor, Flora Swain, and Mary Beth Zirk-Perez; his aunt, Wilda Zirk Kline; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leukemia/Lymphoma Society or an animal rescue organization of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
