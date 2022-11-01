On Oct. 28, 2022, James Terry Slater, age 65, of Bridgewater, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, went home to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer.
Terry is survived by his wife, Irene; son, David Slater (Miriam); daughters, Jennifer Mudrezow (Nick) and Angela Cannada (Andrew); eight grandchildren and eight siblings.
Terry was an avid hiker, especially on the Appalachian trail, hunter and fisherman. He loved the Lord, helping friends and family with work projects and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Terry's life was characterized by integrity, simplicity, patience, and service to others.
He graduated from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in Forestry and Wildlife and enjoyed a career with the U.S. Forest Service.
Terry was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and especially enjoyed participating with members in work projects at Appalachia.
Terry's family finds peace and assurance that he is now healed and rejoicing in the presence of the Lord.
A memorial service celebrating Terry's life will be held on Nov. 4, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. Silvio Kaberia officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bridgewater Rescue Squad, 10 Volunteer Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (Food Pantry), 154 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
