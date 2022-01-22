James V. (Jim) Bishop, age 76, of Belmont Estates, Harrisonburg, died Sunday, January 16, 2022 at his home of complications from glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.
A native of Doylestown, Pa., he was born May 22, 1945, the eldest son of the late J. Vernon and Ann Dayton Bishop.
Bishop retired in 2011 after serving 40 years as public information officer at Eastern Mennonite University. He earned a B.A. degree in English as a member of EMU’s Centennial Class of 1967 and did graduate work in communications at James Madison University, 1981-82.
On July 22, 1967, he married Anna M. Mast of Cochranville, Pa. They celebrated 54 years of marital engagement – in sickness and in health, for better or for worse.
Surviving, in addition to his spouse, are daughters Jennifer Hummel of Weyers Cave; Sara Kiser and Jason Kiser of Hinton, Va.; grandsons Dylan and Jacob Hummel; Grant, Megan, and Lane Kiser and step-grandchildren Collin Hummel and Heather Hummel Beall.
Siblings include Robert and Sharon Bishop, Doylestown, Pa; Rebecca Ann and Daniel Swartzendruber, Rocky Ford, Colo.; J. Eric and Linda Bishop, Souderton, Pa.; and Michael and Brenda Bishop, Blooming Glen, Pa.
Following college graduation, Bishop was an editor-writer for the former Mennonite Board of Missions (now Mennonite Mission Network) in Elkhart, Ind., primarily doing publicity and magazine editing for the agency’s Voluntary Service program. He and wife Anna moved to Harrisonburg in July 1971.
In addition to his communications duties at EMU, Bishop was involved with programming and announcing for the school’s public radio station, WEMC, 91.7 FM. He contributed to a variety of radio programs including a weekly “EMU Activities Report,” a Saturday morning program, “Focal Point,” “The Wax Museum,” an oldies request show on WHBG, The “Warped Records” show with Jim Britt on WSVA, and “Friday Night Jukebox,” an all-50’s music show on WEMC, from 1990 until retirement.
He actively pursued free-lance writing for church and secular publications throughout his career, including “Bishop’s Mantle, which appeared every Saturday in the Daily News-Record February 1990-July 2011 and returned at the invitation of the paper in March, 2020, where it continued until his illness led to a modified publication schedule. He also wrote a monthly column, “Virginia Ham,” for Mennonite Weekly Review (now Anabaptist World), Newton, Kan., for some 20 years and was a regular contributor to HealthQuest magazine published by Sentara-RMH.
Bishop was an active member of Community Mennonite Church of Harrisonburg since 1973, a year after the congregation was founded, where he served as “unofficial” publicist and photographer, usher coordinator, worship leader, Sunday school teacher and other capacities.
In retirement, he continued as a longstanding member of the Shenandoah Valley Public Relations Council (SVPRC), a monthly business and exchange gathering of professionals in the private and public service.
Bishop, who often perceived himself as a fifties guy marooned in the 21st Century technological era, took an “old school” approach to life. He spent much of his career in a penchant to print, radio and face-to-face conversations, not fully convinced that social media provides a more effective, substantive communications platform.
The veteran writer-editor and photographer delighted in growing exotic indoor and outdoor plants, doting on grandchildren, generating “pundemoanium,” line dancing with friends, cruising in his Mazda Miata convertible while enjoying a Kline’s black raspberry cone and the Bose radio blasting oldies but goodies.
He resonated with the bumper sticker that declared, “I may be old, but I’ve seen all (or most) of the great music artists/groups in concert.
Bishop sought to follow this maxim daily: “Dance as if no one were watching, sing as if no one were listening, and live every day as if it were your last.”
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Per his wishes, the body will be cremated. Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcomed. However, memorial contributions may be given to Patchwork Pantry, Community Mennonite Church, 70 High Street, Harrisonburg, Va 22801
