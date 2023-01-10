James Vernon Holbert, 76, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, at Willow Estates Retirement in Harrisonburg.
James was born Oct. 1, 1946, in Staunton, Va., a son of the late Allen V. and Leafie Holbert. In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by a brother, Robert G. Holbert.
In addition to his wife of 45 years, Linda Fix Holbert, he is survived by his sons, Jeffrey K. Holbert, his wife, Marcy, and their son, Benjamin, and Andrew J. Holbert and his partner, Ashley Meadows, and their children, Kaylee Holbert, Serena Holbert, and Isaac Holbert.
He is also survived by a daughter, Rebecca Holbert, and a son, James Holbert Jr. from a previous marriage.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held Jan. 13, at 10:00 a.m. at Henry Funeral Home with the Rev. Russell Heinrich officiating. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
