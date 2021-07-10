James Vincent (Jim) Reilly
James Vincent (Jim) Reilly passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, with his children at his side, in Dunedin, Florida. He was born on June 19, 1936, in Harrisonburg, Va., the son of William (Bill) and Lillie Reilly, and graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1954. He then joined the Air Force and served two years stationed in France. Upon return, he worked for the Daily News-Record (alongside his father, the Editor, and several family members), while taking business classes at what was then Madison College. He later joined Reynolds Metals Company and served there in Accounting and Data Processing for nearly 40 years. In 1961, he married Jean Miller, and together they raised three children, Timothy Patrick Reilly, Joseph Vincent Reilly, and Anne Carol Reilly (now Sidari). In 1980, they divorced, but he continued as a guiding hand, seeing his children through high school and college graduation. In 1989, he married Elizabeth Jones, and together they lived a full and loving life, quiet and simple at home, with frequent travel across the U.S. and abroad. In retirement, his life centered on Elizabeth, his extended family, travel, reading, the arts, photography, exercise, volunteer work, and (his favorite) long drives through the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. In his sunset years, he relocated to the Tampa Bay area, to be close to one of his children.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth, and his immediate family — father, William Sheehy (Bill) Reilly; mother, Lillie Cox Reilly; sister, Patricia Reilly (Patsy) Due and her husband, Charlie; sister, Mary Francis Reilly, and his brother — and partner in youthful mischief — William Charles (WC) Reilly and his wife, Dorothy. He returns home to a full, loving, and likely boisterous house.
Jim is survived by his sons, Timothy Patrick Reilly and Joseph Vincent Reilly; his daughter, Anne Reilly Sidari and her husband, Phil; his sister-in-law, Barbara Cable and her husband, Paul; his brother-in-law, John Jones, Jr. and his wife, Terri; his stepchildren, Ann Marie Sheppard and her husband, Drew, Teresa Sue Bryan, and Christopher Allen Parker; his grandchildren, Megan Reilly, Matthew Reilly, Colin Reilly, and Peyton Reilly; six step-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews too numerous to list here.
The family would like to thank the team of caregivers at Mease Assisted Living and Mease Memory Care in Dunedin, Florida for their attentiveness, empathy, and (yes) love during his sunset years. We also extend earnest thanks to the nursing staff at the Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center in Dunedin, Florida for their focus on his comfort during his final days.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market Street in Harrisonburg, followed by a graveside service in Woodbine Cemetery, 21 Reservoir Street. After the service, the family will receive friends at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, to share in a moment of mourning and in celebration of a gentle soul who lived a good life.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/donate.
Lindsey Funeral Homes in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.