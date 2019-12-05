STAUNTON, Va. -- James Wayne “Jim” Hiner, 70, husband of Faye (Puffenbarger) Hiner of Staunton, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 5, 1949, in Staunton, a son of the late Paul Hiner and Madeline (Wimer) Ryan.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by Bowman Distribution. Jim was a classic car enthusiast, avid antique buff, and loved watching his grandson’s baseball games.
In addition to his wife, family members include a daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Matt Powell of Waynesboro; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert “Whitey” and Jean Hiner of Mount Sidney; four half sisters, Carol Rubush of Verona, Diane Ferrell of Lakeland, Fla., Ruby Hartberger of Madison Heights and Caroline Beale of Elberon; two grandchildren, Lindsey and Carter Powell; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a special aunt and uncle, Mary and Luther Simmons.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. John Crawford III. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in the funeral home and other times at his residence.
The family encourages casual attire especially automobile themed shirts.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.