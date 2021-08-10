James Warren ‘Jim’ Dove
On Aug. 8, 2021, James Warren (Jim) Dove flew in Ezekiel’s chariot to his heavenly home. He passed over Jordan surrounded by family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was 72.
Jim was born in Bergton, Va., on Sept. 11, 1948, the son of Otis Dove, who survives at age 101, and the late Lottie Dove.
He graduated from Broadway High School in 1966 and attended James Madison University. Jim and his wife, Ruth, operated Jim’s Drive-in Family Restaurant until health forced retirement in 2011 from his beloved JDI family. He was a lifetime member of Valley View Mennonite Church.
Jim leaves behind his life’s love of 51 years, Ruth Pettit Dove. He also leaves sons, Jimmy Dove and wife, Suzy, of Dayton, Timmy Dove and wife, Leslie, of Broadway, along with grandchildren, Jessica Dove-Garber and husband, Mason, of Hinton, Ashton Dove of Dayton, Lillian Dove and Levi Dove of Broadway. He also leaves siblings, Ester Strawderman and Yvette Auville and husband, Stanley “Duner”, and a sister-in-law, Mary Dove.
Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Dove, and brother-in-law, Wayne Strawderman.
Jim hopes to be remembered as a kind and caring person who deeply loved God, his family, country and all people. His love of music, flowers and especially “Christmas” will not soon be forgotten.
There will, by his request, be no visitation. The body was cremated. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Caplinger Cemetery in Criders. Pastor Mike Shenk will lead the service of songs and a short farewell. A memorial service is being planed and will be announced at a later date.
Friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime to sign the guest register.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
