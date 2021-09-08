James Warren ‘Jim’ Dove
A memorial service for James Warren (Jim) Dove will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Dove Park in Dayton. The band Danczet will follow at 6:30. Please bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening celebrating Jim’s life.
