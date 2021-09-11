James Wesley “Jim” Dadisman, Jr., 91, of Deale, Md., passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. He was born Dec. 14, 1929, in Harrisonburg, Va., to James Wesley Sr. and Elsie Alberta (Silvious) Dadisman. Jim joined the Army National Guard in 1947, after graduating from high school and started his 24-year military career. He later joined the United States Air Force and retired in 1971 as a Tech Sergeant, having served in Okinawa, Japan, as well as various places in the United States. Following his retirement from the Air Force, Jim went to work for the D.C. Superior Court as a court clerk and later worked for the Department of Energy. Jim married Shirley Diehl in 1956 and they lived in many places while Jim was in the service and settled in Clinton in 1971. He was a member of the Moose Lodge for over 50 years as well as the American Legion. Jim enjoyed watching Western movies, history, traveling with his family, and visiting the Zoo and D.C. museums.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Dadisman, in 2009, and brother, Dudley Dadisman. He is survived by his son, James W. “Jimmie” Dadisman III and his wife, Beth, of Deale; sister, Mary Ann Glendye, and brother, Kemper Dadisman, both of Harrisonburg, Va.; nieces, Debbie Cox and the Rev. Mary Katherine Dadisman; nephew, Wesley Dadisman, and great-nephew, Andy Glendye.
Services, with military rites, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Maryland Veterans Cemetery-Cheltenham, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Md.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, Md.
